What the papers say – October 2

The Sunday papers cover pressure on the Government, the King skipping an environmental forum and a pranking ghost.

PA Reporter
Sunday 02 October 2022 01:06
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

Backbench plotting against Liz Truss and a significant development in the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation are splashed across the front pages.

A poll by The Observer finds three-quarters of UK voters believe the Prime Minister and Chancellor have “lost control” of the economy.

Senior Government backbenchers tell The Independent that Ms Truss has just days to row back tax and welfare cuts before facing a rebellion that could see her ousted from No 10 by Christmas.

Recommended

Sunday People adds there are as many as 70 Tory MPs plotting to topple the PM.

Ms Truss insists to The Sunday Telegraph that only her plan for growth will reverse the UK’s economic decline.

The Sunday Times reports the King will not attend next month’s Cop27 international climate change summit in Egypt, despite his passionate commitment to environmental issues, after the PM advised him to “stay away”.

A man has been charged with murdering Olivia nearly six weeks after she was shot in the chest at her home in Liverpool, according to the Sunday Express.

The Sunday Mirror covers freed prisoner-of-war Dylan Healy carrying a message to the children of aid worker Paul Urey, who died in Ukraine, that their father “loved you and thought about you every day”.

Recommended

And the Daily Star Sunday says impressionist Jon Culshaw is convinced the ghost of comedian Les Dawn “Blankety Pranked” him by ripping a hole in his trousers.

