What the papers say – August 2

The front pages on Tuesday mix patriotism and politics with a pony punted from his local pub.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 02 August 2022 04:26
The Lionesses’ Euro victory party continues across the mastheads, while Liz Truss continues her run to No 10 with a surprise endorsement.

The Daily Mirror says there have been calls for the “brilliant” team to be given honours, while Metro hails the “Dancing Queens” for fronting up to Trafalgar Square after partying all night.

Opening goal-scorer Ella Toone is quoted by The Guardian as calling for fans to get along to support Women’s Super League games.

Shifting to politics where The Daily Telegraph reports trade minister Penny Mordaunt has made a surprise return to the Tory leadership race with an endorsement of former rival Liz Truss.

The Daily Express has the Foreign Secretary pitching herself as the “real deal” on tax cuts, with the Tory leadership frontrunner telling the Daily Mail she will abandon plans to ban unhealthy buy-one-get-one-free offers.

The Independent reports Ms Truss has revealed plans to cut pay for public sector workers – including teachers and nurses – outside the wealthy south east to save £11 billion.

An anonymous friend of Boris Johnson tells the i the Prime Minister blames the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs for contributing to his downfall.

British Airways has suspended ticket sales for short-haul flights from Heathrow until Monday, according to The Times.

The Financial Times says the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, plans to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a controversial visit which has attracted China’s ire.

And the Daily Star reports a beer-loving pony who was made ceremonial mayor of his Devon village has been barred from his local pub.

