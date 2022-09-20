Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liz Truss wants closer ties with allies amid ‘more insecure era’

The Prime Minister suggested she would ‘work more closely’ with allied nations than Boris Johnson.

Sam Blewett
Tuesday 20 September 2022 16:22
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York (Toby Melville/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss has said she wants to forge closer relations with allies than Boris Johnson as the security threat worsens.

The Prime Minister said she did not want to compare herself to her predecessors, but suggested changing times required stronger ties.

Ms Truss is due to meet with the leaders of allied nations including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron in New York.

We face an increasingly aggressive Russia, an assertive China. We need to work more closely with our allies

Liz Truss

Asked about her difference to Mr Johnson in an interview with BBC News on the 102nd floor observatory of the Empire State Building, Ms Truss said: “Well, I will be my own Prime Minister and I wouldn’t compare myself to any predecessors.

Recommended

“And the times we’re in are different from the times predecessors have been in. We are entering a new era.

“It is a more insecure era. We face an increasingly aggressive Russia, an assertive China. We need to work more closely with our allies, and we also need to get the British economy growing so that we have that security for all of our citizens.”

Ms Truss hopes to focus on energy security and combating Russia’s war in Ukraine during a United Nations summit in New York.

Her first foreign trip as Prime Minister will feature a series of meetings, including with Mr Biden, Mr Macron and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen.

But her goal to strengthen relations with them could face hurdles, as the meetings take place amid tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Biden, the US president with proud Irish heritage, has raised concerns about Brexit’s threat to the peace process and has downplayed the chances of striking a free-trade deal.

Recommended

His French counterpart, Mr Macron, has long been a critic of Brexit and has been firm in pressing the UK to keep to commitments on Northern Ireland and fishing rights.

Ms Truss sparked a diplomatic row during the Tory leadership contest when she declined to give a clear answer when asked if Mr Macron was a “friend or foe”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in