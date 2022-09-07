Jump to content
‘Jury out’ on whether Truss will be good PM – poll

Polling figures show Liz Truss faces a ‘challenging political situation’, according to Ipsos.

Christopher McKeon
Wednesday 07 September 2022 14:58
Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister’s Questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss departs 10 Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister's Questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Members of the public remain undecided on Liz Truss as the Prime Minister begins her first few days in office.

A poll by Ipsos published on Wednesday found just a third of people expected Ms Truss to do a good job as PM while another third expected her to do a bad job.

The poll of 1,000 British adults, carried out on Monday and Tuesday following Ms Truss’s victory in the Conservative leadership election, found the new Prime Minister also trailed Sir Keir Starmer on the question of who would do a good job in Downing Street.

Keiran Pedley

Keiran Pedley

Some 40% of voters backed the Labour leader to do a good job while only 27% thought he would do a bad one.

Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos, said the figures demonstrated the “challenging political situation” facing Ms Truss as she entered Downing Street.

He said: “Although Liz Truss is becoming better known among the public, the jury is out on whether she will do a good job as Prime Minister.

“Therefore, she will need to hit the ground running in terms of addressing key public concerns, in order to close the gap with Starmer and Labour that appears to have opened up over the summer.”

The Labour leader’s polling numbers have improved since the end of July, when only 33% thought he would do a good job as Prime Minister and 31% said he would do a bad one.

Ms Truss’s progress with the public has been more mixed. While the number of people saying she would do a good job increased from 30% to 33%, the number of people saying she would do a bad job also rose from 32% to 35%.

