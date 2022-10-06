What the papers say – October 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prime Minister rallies on some of the front pages but others flag ongoing threats to her premiership.

The Times reports ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries has warned the Conservatives face a landslide defeat the next general election unless Liz Truss changes course.

An anonymous rebel Cabinet minister MP tells the i the PM is set for a climbdown, saying: “We are going to win. I will make sure of that.”

Ms Truss used her speech at the Tory conference to try to unite the party around a common enemy of the “anti-growth coalition” of trade unions, remainers and green campaigners, according to The Guardian, Daily Mail and Metro.

The Daily Express says the speech ensured the PM “swept aside” dissent in her own ranks,

No 10 sources have briefed against the Ms Truss in The Independent, where it is claimed she accepted help during her leadership campaign from a former government minister accused of sexual harassment.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reports that despite the mini-budget’s measures income taxes are set to rise by £21 billion.

The Financial Times says the US has accused Opec of aligning with Russia after Saudi Arabia led the group in agreeing deep oil output cuts.

The Daily Mirror uses its front page to campaign for new laws to stop dangerous dogs after it found a 26% rise in attacks since the pandemic began.

“How on Earth did they check, mate?” asks the Daily Star regarding a chess cheating scandal.

And The Sun says the wife of Manchester City player Ilkay Gundogan has rubbished Mancunian restaurants.