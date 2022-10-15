SNP challenge Scottish Tories to back Liz Truss resignation calls

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A senior SNP figure has challenged the Scottish Conservatives to “grow a backbone” and join calls for Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign.

Mhairi Black, shadow secretary for Scotland, said Ms Truss’s premiership is “over” following a week of turmoil in the Conservative Party which saw Jeremy Hunt replace Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday – the fourth person to hold the position since July.

Ms Black said the Prime Minister is “running on borrowed time”.

“It is therefore on the Scottish Tories to end their silence, grow a backbone and call for her to go,” she added.

“The Prime Minister has driven the UK to the brink of a recession and left the housing market on the verge of crashing – all within weeks of taking office.

“Sacking the clueless Chancellor will not cut it.

“Despite knowing their colleagues at Westminster have zero respect for them, by calling for the Prime Minister to resign at least the Scottish Tories would earn some respect from colleagues and voters in Scotland.

“This shambolic Tory-made economic crisis has once again shown why Scotland needs to break free from the shackles of this outdated, dysfunctional Westminster system.

“With independence, we can escape the chaos of Westminster control for good and rid ourselves of Tory governments once and for all.”

The Scottish Conservatives refused to say whether they will back calls for Ms Truss to quit, saying the focus should be on giving reassurance to the markets.

A party spokesman said: “The absolute priority at the moment is ensuring economic stability and providing reassurance to the markets.

“The Prime Minister acknowledged that with her announcement on Friday. She and the new Chancellor are now focused on regaining the confidence of the markets.”

Earlier on Saturday, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Ms Truss should not be in office for “one day longer”.