Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 19

The national mastheads are occupied with the cost-of-living crisis and water worries as the working week concludes.

PA Reporter
Friday 19 August 2022 07:07
What the papers say – August 19 (PA)
What the papers say – August 19 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Health concerns, winter in Spain and a royal working in a garden centre are splashed across Friday’s front pages.

The i reports that the Office of Budget Responsibility will tell Liz Truss she has billions of pounds less than she thinks she has to fund tax cuts if she becomes prime minister.

The Tory frontrunner plans to crack down on “militant unions who hold the country to ransom” with industrial action, according to the Daily Express.

Recommended

“What has become of our country?” asks the Daily Mirror as it shares the story of an 87-year-old who waited 15 hours outside overnight for an ambulance.

Concerns about staffing numbers in care homes have prompted Health Secretary Steve Barclay to consider an overseas hiring spree, reports The Times.

The Sun, meanwhile, says the cost-of-living crisis “must be bad” as the Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor works in a garden centre.

The Daily Star carries the story of a “savvy” worker who aims to save cash on fuel bills by moving to Spain for the winter.

The Independent reports the latest A-level results show a growing North-South divide, with the Daily Mail saying tens of thousands of pupils were “desperately” trying to secure a university place following a record drop in grades.

Research shows the average water company boss’s total pay rose by 20% over the last year amid pollution failings, according to The Guardian and Metro.

Recommended

And The Daily Telegraph says authorities have asked for excess deaths figures to be examined as the paper reports lockdown’s effects may be killing more people than Covid-19.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in