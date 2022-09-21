Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Window of opportunity to resolve Stormont stand-off – O’Neill

The Assembly has been in a state of flux since February with the DUP taking protest action against the NI Protocol.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 21 September 2022 19:18
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

There is a window of opportunity to resurrect the Stormont Assembly, Michelle O’Neill has said.

The powersharing government in Northern Ireland has been in flux since February as the DUP takes protest action against the Brexit Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party is demanding action from the UK government before it will nominate new ministers to a fully functioning Executive.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is pushing ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which will suspend elements of the post-Brexit trade arrangements.

Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a bilateral with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The protocol was among topics talked about by Ms Truss and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen in New York on Wednesday, which has been described as a “good discussion”.

Sinn Fein has insisted that the protocol is “here to stay”.

Party president Mary-Lou McDonald said there is “no alternative” to the protocol, adding “a lot of this is also about people holding their nerve”.

“We really hope that Liz Truss, as the incoming Prime Minister, will depart from the antics of her predecessor, Boris Johnson, who really played games with the protocol and with Irish unionism, almost a game of make believe that somehow you could wish change away when in fact you can’t,” she said.

Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she has sensed that there is a “window of opportunity”.

“I genuinely believe that people want to take that and find an agreed way forward,” she said.

Recommended

“The protocol is here to stay, make it work within the framework of the protocol, ironed out the kinks but make it work and then let’s get back and around the Executive table and actually supporting people.”

Ms O’Neill also said when she spoke with the new Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, she “made it very clear to them that they need to stop the nonsense, stop pandering to the DUP, encourage them to get around the Executive table”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in