Liz Truss to visit Taiwan to show ‘solidarity’ in face of China threats

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former prime minister Liz Truss will visit Taiwan next week to give a speech to show “solidarity” with the self-governed island in the face of “increasingly aggressive behaviour” from China.

Ms Truss is also expected to meet Taiwanese government officials during the trip.

During her time as prime minister Ms Truss was widely expected to move the UK Government on to a more hawkish footing when it came to dealings with Beijing, wanting to declare China under Communist Party rule a “threat” to national security.

I’m looking forward to showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people in person in the face of increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from the regime in Beijing Former prime minister Liz Truss

However, her brief time in Downing Street — cut short to only 44 days after her mini-Budget impact on the markets last year saw confidence in her premiership collapse — meant her update to the UK’s foreign policy position did not have time to materialise.

Instead, her successor Rishi Sunak chose not to go as far, updating the UK’s integrated review on foreign and defence policy in March to describe China as representing an “epoch-defining and systemic challenge”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is visiting the US this week, has previously said that isolating China would be a “sign of weakness”.

On Friday, he said that he raised the issue of Taiwan, and broached what is happening in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, during pre-coronation talks with Chinese vice-president Han Zheng.

It came before it was announced that the first UK ministerial visit to Hong Kong since Beijing’s crackdown on civil rights began in the former British colony is to take place, with investment minister Lord Johnson due to travel there.

In her speech next week, Ms Truss is expected to issue a rallying cry in the face of Chinese and Taiwanese tension.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland.

The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Ms Truss said: “Taiwan is a beacon of freedom and democracy.

“I’m looking forward to showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people in person in the face of increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from the regime in Beijing.”

She used a speech in the US last month to accuse western leaders meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping of displaying “weakness”.

It came after French president Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met the Chinese leader in a show of European unity in dealings with Beijing.