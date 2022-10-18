Jump to content

What the papers say – October 18

The mastheads are consumed by the reversal of Liz Truss’s economic plans.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 18 October 2022 01:11
What the papers say – October 18 (PA)
Jeremy Hunt’s axing of the Prime Minister’s tax cuts and Liz Truss’s apology are splashed across the front pages.

The Guardian, the i and the Financial Times all lead on Mr Hunt’s move to “rip up” the Prime Minister’s tax plans.

The Sun dubs Ms Truss “the ghost PM” after she listened silently to Mr Hunt’s reversal of her economic vision, while the Daily Mirror says the “silent PM” has been “humiliated”.

The Daily Mail says the Prime Minister is “in office, but not in power” and Metro dubs the new Chancellor the “axeman”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Times focus on the new plans from Mr Hunt, with the latter warning energy bills could rise to £5000 from April.

A Monday evening apology from Mr Truss to the country is front page of the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says the PM’s “salad days” are over as her credibility “flatlines”.

