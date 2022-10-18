What the papers say – October 18

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Hunt’s axing of the Prime Minister’s tax cuts and Liz Truss’s apology are splashed across the front pages.

The Guardian, the i and the Financial Times all lead on Mr Hunt’s move to “rip up” the Prime Minister’s tax plans.

The Sun dubs Ms Truss “the ghost PM” after she listened silently to Mr Hunt’s reversal of her economic vision, while the Daily Mirror says the “silent PM” has been “humiliated”.

The Daily Mail says the Prime Minister is “in office, but not in power” and Metro dubs the new Chancellor the “axeman”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Times focus on the new plans from Mr Hunt, with the latter warning energy bills could rise to £5000 from April.

A Monday evening apology from Mr Truss to the country is front page of the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says the PM’s “salad days” are over as her credibility “flatlines”.