What the papers say – February 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The papers at the start of the working week are led by Liz Truss’s comeback “fantasy”, the NHS’s worst day of industrial action yet and the ongoing search for a missing mother.

The Independent, The Times, i and Metro all carry reports of the “fury” the former prime minister has ignited among the Tories over her defence of her tax cuts as she returns to the political fray.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian focus on the strike by nurses and ambulance workers.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the mystery surrounding Nicola Bulley.

China has condemned the US for taking down its balloon, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun says it has an exclusive interview with the woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

And the Daily Star says the polar blast is putting the energy grid under pressure.