What the papers say – February 6

Liz Truss is condemned as ‘delusional’ on the front pages as she defends the policies that made the pound plummet.

PA Reporter
Monday 06 February 2023 07:18
What the papers say
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The papers at the start of the working week are led by Liz Truss’s comeback “fantasy”, the NHS’s worst day of industrial action yet and the ongoing search for a missing mother.

The Independent, The Times, i and Metro all carry reports of the “fury” the former prime minister has ignited among the Tories over her defence of her tax cuts as she returns to the political fray.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian focus on the strike by nurses and ambulance workers.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the mystery surrounding Nicola Bulley.

China has condemned the US for taking down its balloon, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun says it has an exclusive interview with the woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

And the Daily Star says the polar blast is putting the energy grid under pressure.

