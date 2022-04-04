Russia must be hit with maximum level of sanctions, Liz Truss tells allies
The Foreign Secretary suggested the UK will go further in supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Russia must now be hit with the “maximum level” of sanctions over the atrocities in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said as she pressured European allies to go further.
The Cabinet minister on Monday called for more weapons of the type Kyiv has called for to be supplied as she criticised Western money flowing into Russian President’s Vladimir Putin’s “war machine”.
Ms Truss hit out at the “butchery” and cited evidence of rape and indiscriminate killing of civilians in Bucha, the Ukrainian town where Moscow’s troops have been pushed back from.
Speaking in Warsaw, she said she had discussed how the UK can take the “maximum approach” to supplying weapons with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.
She said: “The idea that we should wait for something else bad to happen is just completely wrong. The worst has already happened, we’ve already seen appalling atrocities committed in Ukraine with complete impunity,” she told a press conference in Poland.
“That is why we want to go to the maximum level of sanctions with our allies and partners and that is why we are pulling the stops out in terms of supplying Ukraine with the support they need to end this appalling war.”
