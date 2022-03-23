Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 60 branches across UK - see full list of when and where

Lloyds Banking Group will be phrasing the closures over three months later this year

August Graham
Wednesday 23 March 2022 13:47
<p>Dozens of branches are set to shut across the country </p>

(PA Wire)

Lloyds Banking Group has said it plans to shut 60 branches across the country, adding to recent closures as customers choose to sort their finances online.

The lending giant said it would close 24 Lloyds branches, as well as 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax sites.

The branches are thought to employ 124 people, but Lloyds said it would try to find affected staff new roles within the company.

The bank said it had seen a 27% rise in use of its mobile banking app over the last two years, and a 12% rise in regular users of its online banking system.

Now 18.6 million people regularly bank online and 15 million use the mobile app.

“Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches,” the business’s group retail director Vim Maru said.

“Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Here is a list of all sites due for closure, and the date they will shut.

Bank of Scotland

Aberdeen 201 Union Street – September 14

Alness – July 27

Brechin – August 2

Broxburn – August 9

Carluke – June 27

Clarkston – July 4

Dunblane – July 7

Dyce – July 5

Edinburgh Barnton – July 13

Edinburgh Shandwick – July 13

Forres – July 11

Glasgow Riddrie – August 9

Innerleithen – August 4

Kirkcudbright – August 3

Lockerbie – August 8

Selkirk – August 8

Shotts – August 15

Stromness – August 17

Troon – September 21

Halifax

Abingdon – June 29

Beaconsfield – July 28

Beccles – July 5

Belfast Shaftesbury – June 28

Bideford – July 6

Devizes – July 27

Doncaster Market Place – September 19

Dunstable – July 11

Finchley Central – July 12

Halifax Commercial Street – September 19

Margate – July 18

Morriston – July 18

Penge – August 10

Totton – July 19

Wokingham – July 20

Worcester Park – July 20

Yeadon – July 25

Lloyds Bank

Aylesbury Gatehouse – July 26

Beaconsfield – June 29

Birmingham Temple Row – September 15

Bolton Westhoughton – August 1

Bradford Thornbury – August 11

Buckingham – September 20

Chandlers Ford – June 30

Chipping Campden – August 10

Colchester St Johns – June 30

Cottingham – September 20

Edgbaston – September 21

Knutsford – July 6

Liverpool Woolton – July 7

Lyndhurst – July 14

Marlow – July 13

Morriston Swansea – August 4

Oxford Summertown – July 21

Poulton-le-Fylde – August 3

Rushden – June 28

Shanklin – July 26

Shrewsbury Mount Pleasant – July 28

Smethwick – August 11

Swanwick – July 21

Tiptree – July 25

