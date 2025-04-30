Every council and mayoral election taking place this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here is a full list of the local and mayoral elections due to take place on Thursday May 1 2025, as well as details of the elections that have been postponed until 2026.

All the elections are in England; there are no local elections scheduled for May 2025 in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The list is divided into five sections: county councils, metropolitan boroughs, unitary authorities, combined-authority mayors and local authority directly-elected mayors.

Information is given for which party or parties currently control each council, along with the incumbent party for each mayor.

At the end of each section are details of which elections have been postponed to May 2026.

County councils

Taking place on May 1 2025:

Cambridgeshire– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a joint administration of Liberal Democrats, Labour and Independent councillors

Derbyshire– All seats up for election– The Conservative Party has a majority

Devon– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Gloucestershire– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a minority Conservative administration

Hertfordshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Kent– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Lancashire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Leicestershire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Lincolnshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Nottinghamshire– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a minority Conservative administration

Oxfordshire– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a minority administration of Liberal Democrat and Green councillors

Staffordshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Warwickshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Worcestershire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Postponed to May 2026:

East Sussex– All seats were up for election in 2025– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a minority Conservative administration

Essex– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority

Hampshire– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority

Norfolk– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority

Suffolk– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority

Surrey– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority

West Sussex– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority

Metropolitan boroughs

Doncaster– All seats up for election– Labour majority

Unitary authorities

Taking place on May 1 2025:

Buckinghamshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Cornwall– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the authority is run by a minority Conservative administration

Durham– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the authority is run by an administration made up of Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Green and independent councillors

North Northamptonshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Northumberland– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the authority is run by a minority Conservative administration

Shropshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

West Northamptonshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Wiltshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority

Postponed to May 2026:

Isle of Wight– All seats were up for election in 2025– No party currently has a majority; the authority is run by an administration made up of independent and Green councillors

Thurrock– All seats were up for election– Labour majority

Combined-authority mayors

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough– Currently held by Labour

Greater Lincolnshire– To be elected for first time

Hull & East Yorkshire– To be elected for first time

West of England– Currently held by Labour

Local authority directly-elected mayors

Doncaster– Currently held by Labour

North Tyneside– Currently held by Labour