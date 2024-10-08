Record level of child abuse inquiries prompts council calls for emergency cash

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Serious concerns about the record number of investigations launched when information suggests a child is being seriously harmed has prompted councils to call for emergency funding in the forthcoming Budget.

Amid concerns that the “lifeline” provided to young people at risk could be compromised by soaring costs, the Labour-led Local Government Association (LGA) called for the Chancellor to intervene after an 11% increase in costs in the last year alone.

New figures published by the Department for Education show the number of of “Section 47” investigations, which take place when there is reasonable cause to suspect a child is suffering or likely to suffer serious harm, reached 225,400 in 2023.

This is equivalent to 618 cases a day, with inquiries focused on 192 children per 10,000 of the under-18 population, and represents a 77% increase since 2013.

The number of investigations has continued to increase in recent years, with councils overall now handling 66 more cases a day than in 2019.

LGA analysis shows that inflation, wage pressures and levels of demand mean English councils face a £2.3 billion funding gap in 2025/26, rising to £3.9 billion in 2026/27 – a £6.2 billion shortfall across the two years.

Spiralling costs in children’s social care are a key driver of financial challenges facing top-tier councils, with significant increases in parents or carers having mental health problems and suffering domestic abuse.

The LGA said the increase in the volume of of investigations has also been caused by schools making more referrals to children’s social services, with an 8% increase in five years.

Arooj Shah, chairwoman of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said: “It is deeply saddening when any child experiences suffering, and it is absolutely right that councils act where there are concerns.

“However, these disturbingly high figures show the huge pressures councils are under to intervene and provide that vital care and support.

As a society we must do what we can collectively to ensure every child is safe from harm Arooj Shah, LGA’s Children and Young People Board

“As a society we must do what we can collectively to ensure every child is safe from harm.

“This is why we are calling on the Chancellor in the Autumn Budget to provide an emergency cash injection for children’s social care to help councils continue to provide this lifeline of support for vulnerable children.”

The number of children with child protection plans in 2023 was 50,780, which is a rate of 42 per 10,000 under-18s.

This compares with 52,260 children who had protection plans in 2019.

The regional rate of section 47 investigations was highest in the North East with 234 cases per 10,000 children, followed by the South East with a rate of 187 and Yorkshire and the Humber with 180.

The lowest rates can found in the East of England (91), the South West (150) and the East Midlands (149).

Abigail Gill, associate head of policy at the NSPCC, said: “More children are needing emergency support from children’s services whilst spending on early intervention to help families before they reach crisis point has been declining for years.

“Using the Budget to increase spending on children’s services would be a lifeline to a struggling system and the children and their families up and down the country who rely on it.

“Additional spending should be focused on early support and family help, but also needs to be backed up with a commitment from Government for the widescale reform of the child protection system that is urgently required.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “Any instance of child cruelty, abuse or neglect is abhorrent.

“We know that councils need support, which is why we are committed to resetting relationships with partners including local government, and working together to give every child the best start in life.

“We are also taking action to tackle abuse by investing £45 million in new multi-agency child protection teams, as part of a pilot which brings together local authorities, police, health and education to make sure that where children need protection, this happens quickly.”