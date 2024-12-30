Dog which plunged 30m down waterfall is pulled to safety

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A dog which plunged 30 metres down a waterfall has been rescued.

The dog, named Margot, fell in the Devil’s Pulpit area of Finnich Glen, near Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire, on Sunday.

Rescuers from Lomond Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in pulling Margot to safety, and were alerted just after 11.30am.

A spokesperson for Lomond Mountain Rescue Team said: “Once on scene, a rescue plan was agreed, and a rigging system was quickly and efficiently organised to lower a team member down to the dog.

“The dog, Margot, was very co-operative with its rescuer, and was soon hauled back up onto the bank, where it was reunited with its owner and taken to be checked over by a vet.”

Margot was unharmed and had “bumps and scrapes” following the accident.

The rescue took around an hour-and-a-half, including planning for the possibility that Margot could become frightened and jump off.

Deputy team leader Jan Miller said: “It is a very popular area, people flock to it.

“On TV and film the gorge is portrayed in a better light. It is a very overgrown area so the edges are not clear to see.”

She added: “It was lovely of the couple to phone and thank us, it was very much appreciated.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.11am on Sunday to reports of a dog which had fallen into a gorge at the Devil’s Pulpit near Killearn.

“Operations Control mobilised several specialist resources and supported mountain rescue partners in the recovery of the dog, which was then handed back into the care of its owner.

“Crews then left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”