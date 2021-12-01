Afghan boy missing in London less than a month after arriving in UK

Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a high-risk missing persons investigation as they search for 11-year-old Mohammed Khan.

Laura Parnaby
Wednesday 01 December 2021 23:14
Mohammed Khan (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Mohammed Khan (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A young boy from Afghanistan has gone missing less than a month after arriving in the UK.

Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a high-risk missing persons investigation as they search for 11-year-old Mohammed Khan, who was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday.

The force said he was last seen in Deptford south London after he left the address where he had been staying to play football in a nearby park.

Officers were called when he did not return, and have begun a search of the area.

Recommended

The Met has released photographs of Mohammed and officers are appealing to the public to help find him.

He is 4ft 11in tall, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black puffer jacket and a black hat with a Chicago Bulls logo.

His first language is Pashto and he speaks very little English.

Acting Detective Inspector Lara Pink, from the South East Missing Persons Unit, said: “As we enter the second night since Mohammed went missing, we are growing increasingly concerned.

“He is in an unfamiliar country and doesn’t speak much English. He has only recently arrived in Deptford and won’t know his way around.

“While we are keeping an open mind, we cannot rule out that Mohammed has come into contact with people who may wish him harm and it is important that anyone with any information about his whereabouts comes forward.”

Anyone who sees Mohammed should call 999, with the reference 7180/01DEC, and anyone with other information about his whereabouts should call police on 101.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in