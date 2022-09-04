Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Kensington High Street shooting
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in Kensington High Street in west London on Sunday.
A man has died after he was shot in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning, sparking a murder investigation.
Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2:02am, following reports of gunfire.
Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.
He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5:32am.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
Homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are investigating.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP.
