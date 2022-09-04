Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Kensington High Street shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in Kensington High Street in west London on Sunday.

Lucas Cumiskey
Sunday 04 September 2022 15:22
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has died after he was shot in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning, sparking a murder investigation.

Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2:02am, following reports of gunfire.

Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5:32am.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Recommended

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are investigating.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in