Ban on aircraft flying below set level in London extended for Queen’s funeral
The Civil Aviation Authority said the restriction is part of wider security arrangements.
The ban on planes flying below a certain altitude over central London has been extended until the end of Monday for the Queen’s funeral.
The Civil Aviation Authority said the ban has been enforced as part of wider security arrangements, and applies to “aircraft” including personal jets, small balloons, kites and parachutes.
Aircraft are not permitted to fly below 2,500 feet above mean sea level within central London or Windsor, Berkshire, from 6am until 8pm on Monday.
A spokesperson for the regulator said this will create a “protective blanket” over the restricted areas, but will not affect commercial flights because they operate above the altitude limits.
This comes under the Restriction of Flying Regulations under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016.
Monday is a national bank holiday to allow as many people as possible to watch the Queen’s funeral, which is due to start at 11am in Westminster Abbey and will be televised.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.