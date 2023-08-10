Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged after stabbing outside British Museum

Brady Wilson was arrested after a man queuing to enter the historic museum was allegedly stabbed.

Joseph Draper
Thursday 10 August 2023 11:09
Police outside the British Museum following the alleged incident (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Police outside the British Museum following the alleged incident (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a stabbing outside the British Museum.

Brady Wilson, 37, was arrested shortly after the incident on Tuesday when a man queueing to enter the famous museum was allegedly stabbed in the arm.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent against the same victim, and three charges of possession of an offensive weapon.

He is alleged to have been carrying three black-handled knives at the time.

The British Museum was evacuated and shut to the public in the aftermath of the stabbing, while local shopkeepers described seeing “blood everywhere” along the busy Great Russell Street in central London.

Recommended

London Ambulance Service said its medics treated the man at the scene for his arm injury “before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority”.

Wilson is expected to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in