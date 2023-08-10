Man charged after stabbing outside British Museum

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a stabbing outside the British Museum.

Brady Wilson, 37, was arrested shortly after the incident on Tuesday when a man queueing to enter the famous museum was allegedly stabbed in the arm.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent against the same victim, and three charges of possession of an offensive weapon.

He is alleged to have been carrying three black-handled knives at the time.

The British Museum was evacuated and shut to the public in the aftermath of the stabbing, while local shopkeepers described seeing “blood everywhere” along the busy Great Russell Street in central London.

London Ambulance Service said its medics treated the man at the scene for his arm injury “before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority”.

Wilson is expected to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.