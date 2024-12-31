Only call 999 in emergencies to help ‘severe pressure’, ambulance chiefs urge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ambulance chiefs have urged people to only call 999 in the case of an emergency to help reduce pressure on services across the UK.

The Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) said teams are “under severe pressure” due to the time of year and high levels of Covid-19, norovirus and flu.

It comes as Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust in the West Midlands declared a critical incident due to increased numbers of patients seeking hospital care for respiratory illnesses.

We are asking the public to help us by only calling 999 in an emergency, using 111 for non-emergency health needs and doing their best to be respectful to our people who are working hard to treat as many patients as possible at this busy time of year Anna Parry, AACE

England’s top doctor said this flu season has the potential to be the worst ever experienced and warned the peak is yet to come.Anna Parry, managing director of the AACE, said: “All UK ambulance services are under severe pressure due to the winter period, and associated high levels of demand because of viruses such as Covid, flu and norovirus.

“We are asking the public to help us by only calling 999 in an emergency, using 111 for non-emergency health needs, and doing their best to be respectful to our people who are working hard to treat as many patients as possible at this busy time of year.”

On Monday, the Welsh Ambulance Service also declared a critical incident, with its chief executive urging people to drink in moderation on New Year’s Eve to help reduce demand on resources.

Jason Killens told BBC Breakfast: “People out celebrating can help us tonight by of course, having a good time, but drinking sensibly, eating before they go out and looking after their friends.”

The London Ambulance Service also urged people to take steps to stay safe ahead of one of its busiest nights of the year.

According to the service, between 2am and 3am on New Year’s Day 2024, a 999 call was received every 11 seconds.

Strategic commander Becky Owen said: “We hope everyone celebrating has a fantastic night but please take care of yourself and others – we really don’t want your night to end with you in the back of an ambulance.

“And if you are heading out for drinks, do take a few steps to stay safe. Have a meal before you start drinking, and try to have some soft drinks too.

“Make sure you know how you’re getting home, check travel arrangements and as it is forecast to be cold and wet, make sure you wrap up warmly.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman encouraged revellers to welcome 2025 “in a safe manner”.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy their evening safely, drink sensibly and make sure you wake up remembering the night before for all the right reasons,” they added.

Elsewhere, East Midlands Ambulance Service urged people to only call 999 if there is a life-threatening emergency.

It is currently operating at level four – the highest level – of its resource escalation action plan, which indicates the amount of pressure the service is under.

Level four translates to severe pressure, with the potential risk of the service breaking down.

Frontline NHS staff are currently under significant pressure – and as families and friends have gathered over the festive period and to celebrate the new year, we expect the peak of seasonal viruses is yet to come Prof Sir Stephen Powis

Meanwhile, NHS England’s national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said the “quad-demic” of flu, Covid-19, norovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is continuing to put pressure on services.

He said: “The winter flu season has not only hit the NHS early this year, but it is potentially on track to be one of the worst we have ever seen, as the ‘quad-demic’ continues to increase pressure across services.

“Frontline NHS staff are currently under significant pressure – and as families and friends have gathered over the festive period and to celebrate the new year, we expect the peak of seasonal viruses is yet to come.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank NHS staff – despite huge demand, they continue to work tirelessly to keep patients safe and provide them with the best possible care.

“And secondly, I would like to remind the public that community services like GPs and pharmacies are open as usual for help and advice today and on Thursday and Friday.

“Anyone who needs medical support should continue to use services as normal – 999 and A&E only in an emergency, and for other urgent health needs, use NHS 111 or 111 online.”