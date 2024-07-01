Three runaway military horses bolt through London after losing riders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three military horses bolted through central London on Monday morning – the second incident in three months involving Army animals breaking loose in the capital.

It happened as six horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were taking part in a routine exercise under the control of five soldiers.

The lead horse, which was being led rather than ridden, broke loose after being spooked by a London bus. This then led to two riders being unseated from their mounts, which also became loose.

Dashcam footage from a taxi showed one of the animals running into the bonnet of the car at a junction in Pimlico, central London.

The animals bolted from Seville Street to South Eaton Place, where one horse was recovered. Two horses continued to Vauxhall Bridge via Belgrave Road before being stopped.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed all were collected and returned to Hyde Park Barracks by 9.55am.

None of the three horses was involved in the previous bolting incident on April 24, the MoD said.

Dashcam footage of a military horse running into a black cab in central London (@Davenoisome/PA) ( PA Media )

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm that, whilst exercising this morning, three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment became loose from their riders. They were swiftly and safely recovered.

“One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We’re aware that a number of horses were loose in central London and worked with the Army to locate them.

“We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

Household Cavalry horses Trojan (Black, left) and Vida (grey) on the loose on the streets of London in April (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

In April, service personnel were thrown from their horses when they bolted after being spooked by rubble being dropped through a plastic tunnel while on an exercise in Belgravia.

The five horses smashed into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and caused a number of injuries.

Ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of 10 minutes.

Three of the horses injured – Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish – were back on duty “against all expectations” and featured in the King’s Birthday Parade on June 15.

The remaining two injured horses – Vida and Quaker – were said to be “enjoying a summer holiday” in the country but would return to work in due course.

As of June, three of the five riders who suffered injuries in the incident had recovered and were back on duty, while the other two were progressing in their recovery.