Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police was called at around 6.30pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich.

The boy was found at the scene with a stab injury and he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5989/22Sep.