Channel 4 unveils multimillion-pound programme to boost regional impact

Channel 4 has unveiled a £10 million per year programme as part of a new strategy strengthening its regional impact.

The broadcaster said its package of measures, which will support TV production roles and boost the channel’s regional commissioning structure, focuses on “skills, content and people”.

Part of this is a new two-year £6 million programme called Accelerate that will fully fund progression roles and enable existing staff in mid and senior-level roles to gain more experience.

We are determined to work with indies and screen agencies in the nations and regions to help producers build capacity and adapt to changing commissioning priorities Ian Katz, chief content officer, Channel 4

The broadcaster says the programme will support the career development of more than 100 people over two years.

The company will also offer bespoke training in plans to further invest in skills support for independent production companies.

Channel 4 has appointed head of lifestyle and features Jo Street as new director of commissioning, nations and regions.

Ian Katz, chief content officer, Channel 4 said: “Jo, as everyone in this industry knows, is a brilliant creative leader and has been a tireless and hugely effective champion of producers outside London.

“She will play a key role in our continued mission to build up our network of programme suppliers from across the UK and ensure Channel 4 secures the best creative ideas.

“We are determined to work with indies and screen agencies in the nations and regions to help producers build capacity and adapt to changing commissioning priorities.

“This will ensure we do not end up with a two-tier sector which sees London-based indies scooping up higher-tariff shows and producers in the nations and regions left with only lower-tariff production.”

4Skills is a jewel in Channel 4's crown and we are more committed than ever to growing its impact, to develop careers in our sector and seek out the next generation of talent Alex Mahon, chief executive, Channel 4

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said: “I am delighted to announce Channel 4’s biggest-ever intervention in the UK creative industries.

“Channel 4 is for everyone across the UK. We have a unique duty that we take incredibly seriously to represent the whole country, both on and off screen.

“4Skills is a jewel in Channel 4’s crown and we are more committed than ever to growing its impact, to develop careers in our sector and seek out the next generation of talent.

“Our new commissioning approach reinforces our commitment to nurture and support the creative power of independent production companies. Together, we will build a bigger, better and more sustainable production capability in the nations and regions.”

On Monday, the company announced plans to deliver its commitment to creating 600 roles outside London and increasing it presence across the UK.