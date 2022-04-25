Three women and a man stabbed to death in south-east London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Pa Reporters
Monday 25 April 2022 08:56
Police are investigating the fatal stabbings (Sean Dempsey/PA)
(PA Archive)

Four people have been stabbed to death at a home in south-east London.

The victims, three women and a man, were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.

Police said another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. All five people are believed to have known each other.

Emergency services were called at around 1.40am to reports of a disturbance, and when police forced entry to the home they found four people with fatal stab injuries.

They are still in the process of contacting the victims’ families.

