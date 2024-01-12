Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged over headband worn at pro-Palestine rally in central London

Khaled Hajsaad, 24, is accused over the item of clothing worn at a demonstration in central London on November 25.

Gwyn Wright
Friday 12 January 2024 15:18
A 24-year-old man has been charged with wearing a green headband with writing on it which is said to arouse ‘reasonable suspicion’ he supports Hamas (Jane Barlow/PA)
A 24-year-old man has been charged with wearing a green headband with writing on it which is said to arouse ‘reasonable suspicion’ he supports Hamas (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

A young man has been charged with wearing a green headband with writing on it which is said to arouse “reasonable suspicion” he supports Hamas.

Khaled Hajsaad, 24, from Birmingham, is accused over the presence of the Islamic Shehada on the item of clothing worn at a pro-Palestine rally in central London on November 25.

He is said to have worn the clothing “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas.”

The alleged offence is contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

Hajsaad will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “The charge follows an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Criminal proceedings against this individual are active and he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in