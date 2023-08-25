Jump to content

Firefighters tackle huge blaze at east London building with flats

The blaze started at a seven-storey business centre in Fairfield Road, Bow, on Friday evening.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 25 August 2023 20:56
Firefighters at the scene at the business centre in Fairfield Road, Bow (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A huge fire has broken out at a building with flats in east London where thick black smoke was seen pouring into the air.

Around 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze which started at a seven-storey business centre in Fairfield Road, Bow, on Friday evening.

The London Fire Brigade described it as a “very visible fire”, with footage on social media showing flames and clouds of smoke.

Firefighters used water towers as flames tore through the roof of the building, which contains flats.

Crowds of onlookers gathered close to the building as 15 fire engines arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and there are no reports of injuries.

