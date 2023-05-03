Jump to content

In Pictures: Night-time coronation rehearsal lights up London

Troops marched from Buckingham Palace, past Trafalgar Square and Downing Street, to Westminster Abbey.

Pa
Wednesday 03 May 2023 07:40
A night-time rehearsal takes place in central London ahead of the coronation (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of personnel from the Army, Navy and RAF have taken part in a night-time procession around central London in a dress rehearsal for the coronation.

The parade began at Buckingham Palace shortly after midnight and some royal fans waited for more than three hours for the return journey down the Mall.

The Mall was lined with union flags and those from Commonwealth nations.

A lit-up Buckingham Palace provided a stunning backdrop for the rehearsal.

The Gold State Coach and Diamond Jubilee State Coach were pulled down the Mall as part of the preparations for the coronation on May 6.

Friends and family gathered to watch the troops march.

