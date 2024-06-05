102-year-old RAF veteran flies again in 1930s plane

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 102-year-old Second World War veteran has said it was “amazing” to fly once again, after taking to the air in a 1930s Dragon Rapide plane.

Arthur Clark, a former RAF pilot who served in India and Singapore with the 2896 squadron formed in 1942, was surprised by his care home in Chingford, east London, with a visit to Classic Wings at Duxford in Cambridge for the special flight on May 10.

Ivy Grove Care Home, owned by Care UK, arranged for Mr Clark to be met by his family and fellow resident Richard Hawe, who joined him on the plane.

Mr Clark said: “To be up in the air again and to see London at that view was amazing. It has been a long time since I have been to London.

“I didn’t realise how many tall buildings there are now. Going back to Duxford and seeing all the aircraft again brought back good memories.”

Pilot Craig Brierley said only a few Dragon Rapide planes exist today that have been restored to meet modern flying regulations.

Care home admissions adviser April Jones said: “At Ivy Grove, we encourage residents to lead fulfilling lives, whether that comes from helping out in the garden or flying down memory lane like Arthur.

“It was lovely to see Arthur reconnect with something he is passionate about. He was in his element during the plane ride, sharing his knowledge but also taking in what the pilot had to say too.

“We were thrilled to be able to make Arthur’s wish become reality. He had a wonderful time and loved every minute of the day.

“We want to say a big thank you to the team at Classic Wings and look forward to granting more wishes for the residents at Ivy Grove soon.”

The care home has a “wishing tree” initiative which allows residents to suggest activities they would like to do to enrich their lives.