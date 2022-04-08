London health club evacuated due to chemical incident
Around 900 people have been evacuated from a health club in Canary Wharf, London Brigade said.
London Fire Brigade said a mix of chemicals at the site in Canary Wharf had caused “high levels of fumes and vapour” in the building.
In a statement, Station Commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.
“Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.
“We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution.”
The brigade was called shortly after 9am to reports of a smell of chemicals and the incident is ongoing.
Two fire engines from Millwall and Poplar fire stations and two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations are at the scene.
