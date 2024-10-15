Suspect charged with murder after man stabbed to death in east London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death at a house in east London.

Daniel Whybrow, 46, of Hartington Road, Canning Town, was originally charged with attempted murder on October 6, but the charge has been changed following the death of 50-year-old Raish Ahmed.

Two other people, including a teenage boy, were also injured in the assault, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers were called to the property on Hartington Road shortly after 4.30pm on October 5 following reports of a stabbing. They attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service where they found Mr Ahmed with stab wounds.

A teenager was also found with a slash injury, while a 41-year-old male was also assaulted. Both injuries were assessed as not life-threatening, the Met said.

Mr Ahmed was taken to hospital for treatment but died on October 7. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Whybrow was also charged with grievous bodily harm against the teenage boy and threats to kill, plus racially aggravated assault by beating against the 41-year-old male, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at the Old Bailey on January 6 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police incident room on 0208 721 4961 or 101, quoting CAD 4781/05OCT.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.