Boy charged over stabbing of 30th teenage homicide victim in London
The 16-year-old’s death came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon, south London.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another boy, also 16, became the 30th teenage homicide victim in London in 2021.
Officers attended reports of a boy suffering a puncture wound at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane, in Yiewsley, Hillingdon west London, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.
London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene, but the teenager was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.
The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination on Sunday gave the cause of death as stab wounds.
Formal identification has yet to take place, the force said.
The suspect will appear in custody at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday.
The teenager’s death in Yiewsley came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon south London.
The double tragedy took the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.