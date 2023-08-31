Fires tear through two derelict pubs just streets apart in south London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fires have torn through two derelict pubs just streets away from each other in south London.

Around 100 firefighters tackled the blazes, which happened at the same time in Croydon on Thursday.

Parts of both buildings were “destroyed” and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

Footage on social media showed flames and smoke billowing into the air.

The whole of the second floor and the roof of the building were destroyed by fire, resulting in a roof collapse London Fire Brigade

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the the first blaze, at the former Windmill pub in St James’s Road, at 5.44am.

It said: “The whole of the second floor and the roof of the building were destroyed by fire, resulting in a roof collapse. There were no reports of any injuries.

“One of the brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to tackle the fire from above.”

At 6.24am, the LFB was called to the second fire, at the former Drum & Monkey pub in Gloucester Road, which is just a few minutes’ walk from the first one.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended the scene.

The fire service added: “The whole of the first and second floors of the building were destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.”