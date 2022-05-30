Cyclists wear car frames to show ‘absurdity’ of vehicles hogging roads

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 31 May 2022 00:01
Cyclists wearing frames shaped like cars are taking to the streets of London to demonstrate that vehicles are ‘hogging’ roads (Dott/PA)
Cyclists wearing frames shaped like cars are taking to the streets of London to demonstrate that vehicles are “hogging” roads.

It estimated that reducing the number of cars used in the capital by 20,000 – equivalent to less than 1% – would free up 55 miles (88km) of roads and create enough space for 80,000 bikes.

Dott has been one of three operators involved in a trial of rental e-scooters in London since June 2021.

It began offering rental e-bikes in the city in March.

Dott co-founder and chief executive Henri Moissinac said: “Our latest project highlights the absurdity of single drivers hogging the capital’s roads, when other forms of transport are openly available and so much better for both the individual and the community.

“It’s time we reimagined how we travel across our cities, which is why we’re here to unlock London with clean rides for everyone.”

