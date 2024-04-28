Iranian community protests in London over death sentence for popular rapper

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Demonstrators have protested in central London against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran.

Members of the Iranian community wore masks depicting the face of Toomaj Salehi and erected a mock gallows outside Downing Street on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to death by an Iranian court earlier this week for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, which developed after protests in Iran in 2022.

The protests broke out after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in the custody of the country’s morality police after being detained for wearing her hijab too loosely.

Salehi is known for using his lyrics to criticise the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting corruption, poverty, state executions and the killing of protesters.

Placards and flags, including one reading “Free Toomaj Salehi – Death sentence for rapping”, were carried with Iranian flags by the protesters.

Other protests for Salehi have taken place around the world over the weekend, including in Spain, the US and Australia.