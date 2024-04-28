Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iranian community protests in London over death sentence for popular rapper

Members of the Iranian community wore masks depicting the face of Toomaj Salehi and erected a mock gallows outside Downing Street.

Harry Stedman
Sunday 28 April 2024 18:24
Protesters displayed placards and signs opposite Downing Street (Jeff Moore/PA)
Protesters displayed placards and signs opposite Downing Street (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

Demonstrators have protested in central London against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran.

Members of the Iranian community wore masks depicting the face of Toomaj Salehi and erected a mock gallows outside Downing Street on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to death by an Iranian court earlier this week for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, which developed after protests in Iran in 2022.

The protests broke out after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in the custody of the country’s morality police after being detained for wearing her hijab too loosely.

Salehi is known for using his lyrics to criticise the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting corruption, poverty, state executions and the killing of protesters.

Placards and flags, including one reading “Free Toomaj Salehi – Death sentence for rapping”, were carried with Iranian flags by the protesters.

Other protests for Salehi have taken place around the world over the weekend, including in Spain, the US and Australia.

