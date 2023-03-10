Elderly man set on fire outside London mosque

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are searching for a suspect who they believe set an 82-year-old man on fire outside a west London mosque last month.

The Metropolitan Police have released an image of the man, who allegedly doused the victim in a liquid believed to be petrol before setting him on fire using a lighter, at around 8pm on February 27.

Detectives said he engaged the victim in conversation for around five minutes as they both left the West London Islamic Centre on Singapore Road in Ealing before launching the attack.

He then walked away. The 82-year-old was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for severe burns to his face and arms.

Detective Sergeant Steven Constable urged anyone who recognises the suspect to contact police.

He said: “I know this will be an incredibly shocking incident for the community and we are carrying out a full investigation into what happened.

“Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern in the wake of this incident and local officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols daily at the mosque.

“We are continuing to work alongside the West London Islamic Centre who have been very supportive of our investigation and have been assisting us with our inquiries.

“A key part of that is identifying the man in the image we have released.

“If you recognise this man I would urge you to get in touch, either directly with police or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.

“I would also urge anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has further information is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 6422/27FEB.