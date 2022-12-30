Four men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.

The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.

A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.

The occupants of the car that did not stop for police fled the scene on foot.

Two men, both 29, and a 21-year-old man, were arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

A 32-year-old man was arrested two days later on suspicion of the same charges.

They have all been bailed pending further inquiries.

London Ambulance Service attended but, despite their best efforts, Ms Migel sadly died at the scene.

The male driver in the same car as her suffered a head injury but the Metropolitan Police have said his condition is not serious.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including any road users with dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD933/25Dec. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.