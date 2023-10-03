Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy, 16, fatally stabbed near home named by police

Taye Faik died in Edmonton, north London on Sunday night.

Margaret Davis
Tuesday 03 October 2023 12:26
Metropolitan Police officers at the scene where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death just before 11.30pm on Sunday in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton (Victoria Jones/PA)
Metropolitan Police officers at the scene where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death just before 11.30pm on Sunday in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near his home has been named by police.

Taye Faik died after he was injured just before 11.30pm on Sunday in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, north London.

The Evening Standard reported that he was attacked by a pair of masked men.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke who is leading the investigation into his murder said: “This is a tragic incident in which another young person has lost their life on the streets of London.

“We are in the early stages and are currently working on a number of lines of enquiry in what is a fast-moving investigation.

Recommended

“We are urgently appealing for anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any footage including CCTV or dashcam of the incident or the local vicinity around the time of the attack.”

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference 7767/01oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in