Two boys, 11 and 12, accused of burglary and animal cruelty in college break-in

The children will appear before magistrates on Thursday.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 13 March 2024 10:32
The boys are due to appear in court charged with burglary and animal cruelty (Nick Ansell/PA)
The boys are due to appear in court charged with burglary and animal cruelty (Nick Ansell/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two boys have been charged over an alleged burglary at an environmental college during which a number of animals died.

The children, aged 11 and 12, are due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of two counts of burglary and one count of animal cruelty.

A break-in was reported at Capel Manor College in Gunnersbury Park, west London on February 25, during which staff said that animals had been killed and enclosures damaged.

A barn owl called Shiraz escaped but has since been recovered at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport and is being cared for at the college’s Enfield campus.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 1639/25Feb.

