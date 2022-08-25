Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Umbrellas at the ready as dry weather gives way to downpours

A yellow thunderstorm warning was announced for parts of England.

Pa
Thursday 25 August 2022 14:41
Mia West, aged 11, and Jack West, aged 7 with soggy wellies at Ingrebourne Valley Nature Reserve in Rainham (Ian West/PA)
Mia West, aged 11, and Jack West, aged 7 with soggy wellies at Ingrebourne Valley Nature Reserve in Rainham (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Torrential downpours have battered the UK, with part of Essex seeing more than an inch of rain in an hour.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was announced for London and the South East, the East of England and the East Midlands, with forecasters saying flooding is likely amid “intense downpours”.

The warning comes after a period of dry weather which has seen drought declared across swathes of England, with parched grass and struggling crops, streams drying up and river, reservoir and aquifer levels low, and hosepipe bans brought in for millions as heatwaves pushed up demand for water.

Commuters shelter beneath umbrellas while crossing a bridge over the canal in Paddington, west London (Peter Clifton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Hunter, a long haired dachshund, enjoyed the puddles at the Ingrebourne Valley Nature Reserve in Rainham (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

His owners Mia West, 11, and Jack West, 7, shared in the splashy fun in appropriately named Rainham in Kent (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)
People walk alongside canals in Little Venice, London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
Wembley Way in north-west London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
A coot enjoys the change in the weather in Paddington (Peter Clifton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Ealing Broadway station in west London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
Driving conditions will potentially be affected by spray, standing water and even hail (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
People walk alongside canals in Little Venice, west London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in