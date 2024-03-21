Full list of average council tax in England in 2024/25, by local authority

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here is a full list of the average level of council tax set by local authorities in England for 2024/25.

The data has been published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities and is based on the average for a Band D property.

All figures include the adult social care levy and parish precepts where appropriate.

The Band D average has increased in every local authority in England, with two exceptions: Harlow district council, where the average is unchanged from 2023/24, and Lancaster district council, where the average is down 0.24% from 2023/24.

The local authorities with the largest year-on-year percentage increase in the Band D average are Woking district council (up 10.00%), Birmingham metropolitan council (up 9.94%), Slough unitary authority (up 8.51%), Bolsover district council (up 8.32%), and Thurrock unitary authority (up 7.98%).

Please note that people living in areas represented by a district council will also pay council tax levied by their relevant county council.

For example, residents in Broxbourne, which has the lowest average council tax in England in 2024/25 (£158.24), will also pay council tax for the county council of Hertfordshire (£1,685.75).

This does not apply to people living in single-tier areas (London boroughs, metropolitan boroughs and unitary authorities).

People living in all local authorities in England will also pay additional charges as part of their council tax bill, which are levied by police and crime commissioners, fire and rescue services, and – in some areas – combined regional authorities.

The list is ranked by the size of the average council tax, starting with the largest, and reads from left to right: Name of local authority; type of local authority (in brackets); average Band D council tax in 2024/25; percentage change on 2023/24.

– Rutland (Unitary authority): £2,175.41 5.14%– Gateshead (Metropolitan borough): £2,174.00 4.99%– Northumberland (Unitary authority): £2,173.47 4.55%– Nottingham (Unitary authority): £2,155.33 4.99%– Dorset (Unitary authority): £2,123.10 4.96%– Bristol (Unitary authority): £2,095.69 4.99%– Walsall (Metropolitan borough): £2,084.55 4.99%– Cornwall (Unitary authority): £2,068.04 5.52%– Liverpool (Metropolitan borough): £2,045.17 4.99%– Durham (Unitary authority): £2,044.83 5.07%– Isle of Wight (Unitary authority): £2,029.27 5.33%– Reading (Unitary authority): £2,016.88 4.99%– Newcastle-upon-Tyne (Metropolitan borough): £2,016.64 5.00%– Coventry (Metropolitan borough): £2,004.90 4.95%– Wolverhampton (Metropolitan borough): £2,004.27 4.99%– Hartlepool (Unitary authority): £1,987.16 2.99%– Brighton & Hove (Unitary authority): £1,978.62 4.99%– Stockport (Metropolitan borough): £1,977.39 4.99%– Middlesbrough (Unitary authority): £1,976.82 4.99%– Wiltshire (Unitary authority): £1,974.06 5.25%– Sefton (Metropolitan borough): £1,963.46 4.97%– Oldham (Metropolitan borough): £1,962.10 4.99%– Rochdale (Metropolitan borough): £1,960.99 4.99%– Stockton-on-Tees (Unitary authority): £1,959.66 4.93%– Salford (Metropolitan borough): £1,955.21 4.99%– Herefordshire (Unitary authority): £1,954.79 4.96%– South Gloucestershire (Unitary authority): £1,945.26 5.60%– North Tyneside (Metropolitan borough): £1,943.52 4.99%– Buckinghamshire (Unitary authority): £1,937.39 5.10%– Sheffield (Metropolitan borough): £1,937.16 4.98%– Blackpool (Unitary authority): £1,928.87 4.99%– Leicester (Unitary authority): £1,924.63 5.00%– Cheshire West & Chester (Unitary authority): £1,924.05 5.05%– South Tyneside (Metropolitan borough): £1,920.18 4.95%– Bury (Metropolitan borough): £1,919.55 4.99%– Redcar & Cleveland (Unitary authority): £1,915.85 5.04%– West Berkshire (Unitary authority): £1,913.03 5.26%– Wokingham (Unitary authority): £1,912.34 4.95%– Kingston-upon-Thames (London borough): £1,903.95 4.99%– Central Bedfordshire (Unitary authority): £1,897.74 4.95%– North East Lincolnshire (Unitary authority): £1,897.07 4.98%– Croydon (London borough): £1,895.51 4.99%– North Yorkshire (Unitary authority): £1,893.07 5.05%– Wirral (Metropolitan borough): £1,888.22 4.99%– Somerset (Unitary authority): £1,888.14 7.70%– Cumberland (Unitary authority): £1,880.54 5.24%– Knowsley (Metropolitan borough): £1,880.33 5.00%– Kirklees (Metropolitan borough): £1,878.89 5.03%– Blackburn with Darwen (Unitary authority): £1,876.55 5.00%– Rotherham (Metropolitan borough): £1,874.79 3.84%– Westmorland & Furness (Unitary authority): £1,874.18 4.97%– Darlington (Unitary authority): £1,872.50 5.02%– West Northamptonshire (Unitary authority): £1,868.88 5.03%– Torbay (Unitary authority): £1,868.67 4.81%– Cheshire East (Unitary authority): £1,864.16 5.25%– Calderdale (Metropolitan borough): £1,861.62 5.03%– Bedford (Unitary authority): £1,859.45 5.00%– East Riding of Yorkshire (Unitary authority): £1,851.27 5.14%– Swindon (Unitary authority): £1,841.82 5.52%– Plymouth (Unitary authority): £1,840.69 4.99%– Slough (Unitary authority): £1,836.04 8.51%– Luton (Unitary authority): £1,832.19 4.99%– Tameside (Metropolitan borough): £1,821.68 4.99%– Oxfordshire (County): £1,820.56 4.99%– Warrington (Unitary authority): £1,818.07 4.97%– Harrow (London borough): £1,814.92 4.99%– Southampton (Unitary authority): £1,812.69 4.99%– Shropshire (Unitary authority): £1,811.67 5.02%– North Northamptonshire (Unitary authority): £1,809.91 5.06%– Nottinghamshire (County): £1,807.08 4.84%– Milton Keynes (Unitary authority): £1,801.72 5.20%– North Somerset (Unitary authority): £1,800.73 5.12%– Birmingham (Metropolitan borough): £1,800.21 9.94%– St Helens (Metropolitan borough): £1,799.38 4.98%– Barnsley (Metropolitan borough): £1,798.38 5.01%– Richmond-upon-Thames (London borough): £1,792.26 4.99%– Bath & North East Somerset (Unitary authority): £1,790.76 5.16%– East Sussex (County): £1,778.31 4.99%– Bolton (Metropolitan borough): £1,778.22 5.01%– Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (Unitary authority): £1,776.67 5.11%– Halton (Unitary authority): £1,764.77 5.05%– Medway (Unitary authority): £1,762.29 5.02%– Surrey (County): £1,758.60 4.99%– North Lincolnshire (Unitary authority): £1,753.72 3.83%– Wakefield (Metropolitan borough): £1,751.03 5.04%– Derby (Unitary authority): £1,739.34 4.99%– Leeds (Metropolitan borough): £1,737.45 4.99%– Sandwell (Metropolitan borough): £1,737.08 4.99%– Havering (London borough): £1,736.52 4.99%– Warwickshire (County): £1,736.19 5.00%– Portsmouth (Unitary authority): £1,731.15 4.99%– Bradford (Metropolitan borough): £1,726.58 5.13%– Southend-on-Sea (Unitary authority): £1,720.96 4.96%– Sunderland (Metropolitan borough): £1,719.65 4.99%– Devon (County): £1,715.67 4.99%– West Sussex (County): £1,714.95 4.99%– Thurrock (Unitary authority): £1,711.62 7.98%– Waltham Forest (London borough): £1,702.32 4.99%– Bracknell Forest (Unitary authority): £1,700.71 4.88%– Kingston-upon-Hull (Unitary authority): £1,699.61 4.99%– Manchester (Metropolitan borough): £1,699.00 4.99%– Sutton (London borough): £1,694.78 4.99%– Solihull (Metropolitan borough): £1,693.48 5.00%– Doncaster (Metropolitan borough): £1,688.02 5.15%– Hertfordshire (County): £1,685.75 4.99%– Bexley (London borough): £1,683.64 4.99%– Peterborough (Unitary authority): £1,678.91 5.00%– Norfolk (County): £1,672.11 4.99%– York (Unitary authority): £1,663.24 5.01%– Lancashire (County): £1,653.29 4.99%– Dudley (Metropolitan borough): £1,646.71 4.99%– Telford & Wrekin (Unitary authority): £1,645.50 5.48%– Haringey (London borough): £1,635.92 4.99%– Cambridgeshire (County): £1,619.82 4.99%– Redbridge (London borough): £1,618.47 4.99%– Stoke-on-Trent (Unitary authority): £1,618.25 4.99%– Kent (County): £1,610.82 4.99%– Trafford (Metropolitan borough): £1,603.36 5.01%– Leicestershire (County): £1,601.58 4.99%– Gloucestershire (County): £1,599.82 4.99%– Enfield (London borough): £1,594.08 4.99%– Isles of Scilly (Unitary authority): £1,582.85 4.99%– Lincolnshire (County): £1,578.69 4.99%– Suffolk (County): £1,571.04 4.99%– Lewisham (London borough): £1,566.58 4.99%– Brent (London borough): £1,564.65 4.99%– Wigan (Metropolitan borough): £1,554.38 4.99%– Derbyshire (County): £1,551.73 4.99%– Staffordshire (County): £1,544.64 4.99%– Camden (London borough): £1,539.47 4.99%– Worcestershire (County): £1,538.92 4.99%– Hampshire (County): £1,533.24 5.00%– Barking & Dagenham (London borough): £1,531.35 4.99%– Merton (London borough): £1,527.88 5.00%– Essex (County): £1,522.53 4.99%– Hounslow (London borough): £1,519.61 4.99%– Bromley (London borough): £1,478.31 4.99%– Ealing (London borough): £1,476.94 4.99%– Barnet (London borough): £1,471.84 4.98%– Islington (London borough): £1,449.41 4.99%– Greenwich (London borough): £1,449.13 4.99%– Hackney (London borough): £1,405.97 4.99%– Lambeth (London borough): £1,394.01 4.99%– Hillingdon (London borough): £1,392.51 4.99%– Windsor & Maidenhead (Unitary authority): £1,333.19 5.09%– Southwark (London borough): £1,321.58 4.99%– Newham (London borough): £1,252.94 4.99%– Tower Hamlets (London borough): £1,204.11 4.99%– Kensington & Chelsea (London borough): £1,058.45 4.99%– City of London (London borough): £1,051.62 4.78%– Hammersmith & Fulham (London borough): £915.37 4.99%– Westminster (London borough): £503.62 5.00%– Wandsworth (London borough): £497.36 2.09%– Pendle (District): £413.65 5.23%– Ipswich (District): £407.43 2.98%– Bolsover (District): £401.10 8.32%– Folkestone & Hythe (District): £369.94 3.50%– West Devon (District): £367.20 3.64%– Lewes (District): £364.77 4.19%– Preston (District): £364.06 2.93%– Adur (District): £354.12 2.92%– Stroud (District): £352.32 4.82%– Oxford (District): £352.07 2.91%– Sevenoaks (District): £349.81 3.71%– Burnley (District): £345.70 3.08%– Wealden (District): £345.32 6.27%– Maidstone (District): £336.05 3.42%– North East Derbyshire (District): £326.42 4.17%– West Lindsey (District): £325.70 3.12%– Rochford (District): £323.79 3.71%– Blaby (District): £323.05 5.48%– Thanet (District): £319.57 3.59%– New Forest (District): £315.70 5.79%– Mid Devon (District): £314.32 3.79%– Forest of Dean (District): £312.60 5.05%– Rossendale (District): £311.79 3.11%– Tonbridge & Malling (District): £309.27 2.40%– Lincoln (District): £307.98 2.92%– Basildon (District): £307.87 2.94%– Fenland (District): £307.54 0.37%– Teignbridge (District): £304.85 6.29%– North Devon (District): £304.54 6.33%– Derbyshire Dales (District): £304.32 3.41%– North Kesteven (District): £303.76 3.61%– Wyre Forest (District): £300.93 4.91%– Rother (District): £300.71 4.19%– Watford (District): £299.55 2.99%– Hastings (District): £298.76 2.99%– Huntingdonshire (District): £297.95 4.69%– Uttlesford (District): £297.39 5.92%– Norwich (District): £297.22 2.99%– Hart (District): £296.90 3.68%– Dover (District): £296.61 3.63%– Lancaster (District): £295.77 -0.24%– Arun (District): £294.06 3.19%– North Warwickshire (District): £293.51 3.56%– Maldon (District): £293.16 3.74%– West Suffolk (District): £292.99 3.73%– Castle Point (District): £290.97 0.14%– Woking (District): £289.43 10.00%– North Hertfordshire (District): £289.20 3.34%– Waverley (District): £288.93 4.26%– Harlow (District): £288.90 0%– East Hertfordshire (District): £288.50 5.55%– Welwyn Hatfield (District): £288.13 4.00%– Newark & Sherwood (District): £286.07 4.16%– Babergh (District): £285.77 3.66%– Boston (District): £282.46 3.51%– South Hams (District): £282.34 5.07%– Bromsgrove (District): £282.21 3.54%– Tunbridge Wells (District): £280.78 3.80%– South Cambridgeshire (District): £280.40 4.34%– Mid Sussex (District): £278.06 4.74%– Eastbourne (District): £277.74 2.99%– Tandridge (District): £276.47 3.61%– Surrey Heath (District): £273.94 4.48%– Torridge (District): £273.10 3.92%– Cannock Chase (District): £273.10 2.91%– Amber Valley (District): £272.15 6.35%– Redditch (District): £271.86 3.56%– Melton (District): £271.82 3.62%– East Suffolk (District): £270.99 4.35%– Chelmsford (District): £270.57 3.69%– Chichester (District): £269.78 4.99%– South Norfolk (District): £269.66 4.56%– Hyndburn (District): £269.05 2.99%– Fylde (District): £268.54 4.68%– Worthing (District): £267.66 2.98%– Reigate & Banstead (District): £267.31 3.35%– Malvern Hills (District): £267.09 3.89%– South Oxfordshire (District): £266.71 6.76%– Winchester (District): £265.09 4.08%– Mid Suffolk (District): £264.82 2.79%– Nuneaton & Bedworth (District): £263.59 2.99%– Three Rivers (District): £263.12 3.22%– Cotswold (District): £261.87 6.99%– St Albans (District): £261.80 4.57%– North West Leicestershire (District): £261.19 3.27%– Cherwell (District): £261.17 3.50%– East Devon (District): £258.35 6.22%– Canterbury (District): £258.09 3.25%– Braintree (District): £257.94 4.65%– Colchester (District): £255.73 3.33%– Gosport (District): £255.37 2.99%– Oadby & Wigston (District): £254.04 2.99%– South Holland (District): £252.47 4.61%– Wyre (District): £251.95 3.50%– Vale of White Horse (District): £251.73 4.76%– West Lancashire (District): £251.61 3.09%– Elmbridge (District): £251.48 3.02%– Dacorum (District): £251.24 3.30%– Lichfield (District): £250.22 3.52%– Charnwood (District): £249.85 3.80%– High Peak (District): £249.23 5.34%– Epping Forest (District): £249.10 4.51%– Cheltenham (District): £248.96 3.49%– Gravesham (District): £248.40 3.90%– East Staffordshire (District): £246.41 3.53%– East Hampshire (District): £246.13 4.24%– East Lindsey (District): £245.78 4.23%– Ashford (District): £245.30 3.92%– Horsham (District): £245.05 4.04%– North Norfolk (District): £243.97 4.44%– Rugby (District): £243.97 3.51%– Harborough (District) £243.02 1.67%– Tendring (District): £242.71 3.42%– Hertsmere (District): £242.44 4.36%– Bassetlaw (District): £242.31 3.29%– East Cambridgeshire (District): £241.35 2.26%– South Ribble (District): £240.61 2.88%– Eastleigh (District): £240.41 4.99%– Swale (District): £239.52 4.25%– Stevenage (District): £239.26 2.99%– Newcastle-under-Lyme (District): £238.61 2.47%– Stratford-on-Avon (District): £237.95 4.19%– Gloucester (District): £237.40 3.03%– Guildford (District): £237.08 3.47%– Broadland (District): £236.96 5.24%– Erewash (District): £235.38 5.18%– Rushcliffe (District): £235.14 3.08%– Havant (District): £232.82 2.99%– Rushmoor (District): £232.74 2.99%– Chorley (District): £232.39 3.43%– South Kesteven (District): £232.12 5.22%– Crawley (District): £232.10 3.00%– Brentwood (District): £231.89 3.20%– Breckland (District): £231.31 5.70%– West Oxfordshire (District): £230.52 5.96%– Staffordshire Moorlands (District): £230.02 3.55%– King’s Lynn & West Norfolk (District): £227.67 4.24%– Epsom & Ewell (District): £226.17 2.99%– Cambridge (District): £225.39 2.99%– Hinckley & Bosworth (District): £224.63 5.84%– Spelthorne (District): £222.41 2.90%– Warwick (District): £221.76 3.61%– Broxtowe (District): £219.65 4.43%– Ashfield (District): £218.37 3.39%– Tewkesbury (District): £218.22 3.88%– Worcester (District): £217.98 3.00%– Dartford (District): £217.79 2.11%– Mole Valley (District): £215.08 3.05%– Great Yarmouth (District): £212.97 4.41%– Gedling (District): £212.49 3.39%– Test Valley (District): £211.54 3.85%– South Staffordshire (District): £210.33 4.47%– Chesterfield (District): £210.17 3.21%– South Derbyshire (District): £208.80 3.27%– Mansfield (District): £204.30 3.09%– Stafford (District): £202.74 3.54%– Tamworth (District): £202.70 2.95%– Ribble Valley (District): £195.48 3.54%– Runnymede (District): £190.45 2.99%– Wychavon (District): £187.01 5.23%– Fareham (District): £185.86 2.99%– Exeter (District): £180.37 2.99%– Basingstoke & Deane (District): £168.36 4.06%– Broxbourne (District): £158.24 3.26%