Man and woman charged with stealing milk and damaging shops in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man and woman accused of stealing milk and damaging two shops in central London on Friday afternoon have been charged and are to appear in court.

Stephen Bone, 40, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, and Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, of Copenhagen Street, Islington, north London, were both charged in the early hours of Sunday with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.

The counts of theft relate to milk allegedly taken from the shops and used in the acts of criminal damage.

They were both arrested in Green Park, central London, on Saturday.

Bone remains in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Fernandes Pontes was bailed and will appear at the same court on November 7.

It comes after environmental activists from Animal Rebellion rallied in central London over the weekend, with some emptying milk in shops and on the streets to protest against a “food system built on the exploitation of animals”.