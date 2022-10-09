Man and woman charged with stealing milk and damaging shops in London
Stephen Bone and Sofia Fernandes Pontes were both charged with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.
A man and woman accused of stealing milk and damaging two shops in central London on Friday afternoon have been charged and are to appear in court.
Stephen Bone, 40, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, and Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, of Copenhagen Street, Islington, north London, were both charged in the early hours of Sunday with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.
The counts of theft relate to milk allegedly taken from the shops and used in the acts of criminal damage.
They were both arrested in Green Park, central London, on Saturday.
Bone remains in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Fernandes Pontes was bailed and will appear at the same court on November 7.
It comes after environmental activists from Animal Rebellion rallied in central London over the weekend, with some emptying milk in shops and on the streets to protest against a “food system built on the exploitation of animals”.
