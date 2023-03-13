Jump to content

E-scooter firm launches refurbishment programme to cut carbon emissions

Refurbishing e-scooters instead of manufacturing and transporting new ones will reduce carbon emissions by nearly half, according to Dott.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 13 March 2023 00:01
An e-scooter rental company has launched a refurbishment project to more than double the lifespan of their vehicles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
An e-scooter rental company has launched a refurbishment project to more than double the lifespan of their vehicles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Archive)

An e-scooter rental company has launched a refurbishment project to more than double the lifespan of their vehicles.

Dott, which operates in London and other major cities across Europe, will dismantle and rebuild its e-scooters to extend their current three years of service to seven years.

They will be painted and fitted with a more accurate GPS system and a phone holder.

We have always prioritised the maintenance and care of our vehicles

Maxim Romain, Dott

Refurbishing e-scooters instead of manufacturing and transporting new ones will reduce carbon emissions by nearly half, according to Dott.

The programme is initially being carried out in the French city of Lyon, but will be expanded to all locations the company operates in.

Dott co-founder and chief operating officer Maxim Romain said: “We have always prioritised the maintenance and care of our vehicles, which prolongs their lifespan and helps us to lower our environmental impact.

“This new project in Lyon takes our approach to the next level, as we refurbish an entire fleet for the first time.

“Over 2,000 vehicles will be transformed from some of our longest serving to be as good as new, without the emissions from manufacturing and transporting new vehicles.”

