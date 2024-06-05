Euston mainline trains suspended after fatality on tracks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

No mainline train services are able to enter or leave London’s Euston station due to a fatality on tracks in Hertfordshire.

National Rail Enquiries said the incident is affecting passengers travelling with Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and Southern.

Disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

Avanti West Coast runs long-distance services between Euston and Glasgow on the West Coast Main Line, with branches to locations such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and North Wales.

British Transport Police said it received a report of a casualty on tracks near Watford Junction station, Hertfordshire at 6.04am on Wednesday.

Paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Affected passengers are able to use tickets on some alternative routes.

Road transport is also being provided in some areas.