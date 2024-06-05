Jump to content

Euston mainline trains suspended after fatality on tracks

National Rail Enquiries said the incident was affecting passengers travelling with Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and Southern.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 05 June 2024 09:09
No mainline train services are able to enter or leave London’s Euston station due to a fatality (Luciana Guerra/PA)
No mainline train services are able to enter or leave London’s Euston station due to a fatality on tracks in Hertfordshire.

National Rail Enquiries said the incident is affecting passengers travelling with Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and Southern.

Disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

Avanti West Coast runs long-distance services between Euston and Glasgow on the West Coast Main Line, with branches to locations such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and North Wales.

British Transport Police said it received a report of a casualty on tracks near Watford Junction station, Hertfordshire at 6.04am on Wednesday.

Paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Affected passengers are able to use tickets on some alternative routes.

Road transport is also being provided in some areas.

