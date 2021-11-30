Man jailed after kidnapping woman by posing as London taxi driver

Isaac Mabwa attempted to sexually assault his victim before she was able to escape from the car

Aisha Rimi
Tuesday 30 November 2021 16:14
Comments
<p>Isaac Mabwa, 33, has been jailed for nine years and placed on the sex offenders register </p>

Isaac Mabwa, 33, has been jailed for nine years and placed on the sex offenders register

(Met Police)

A man who posed as a taxi driver before a kidnapping a young woman in central London and attempting to sexually assault her has been jailed.

On 8 May 2017, Isaac Mabwa, 33, was driving a hire car when he came across the woman walking on Euston Road, central London in the early hours of the morning and offered her a lift home. The victim believed he was driving a taxi or minicab and got in the car.

The 25-year-old quickly realised something was wrong when Mr Mabwa drove the opposite direction from her home.

Over the next 90 minutes, she attempted to flee the car several times but the driver stopped her from doing so. The victim then messaged her boyfriend and a friend with her location.

Once Mr Mabwa stopped the car in an unlit carpark, the young woman began screaming and was heard by passers-by.

Recommended

A short while later, Mr Mabwa was detained by officers and subsequently charged in April 2020 after a lengthy investigation.

Detective Constable Natalie Witt, who worked on the investigation, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the young woman involved who was targeted while walking home from a night out.

“Her bravery and support for the investigation means Isaac Mabwa is no longer a risk to other women, and while today is not a day to celebrate, I hope the sentence allows her some closure.

“I recognise that details of this awful crime will cause fear among the community, particularly women, and I would like to reassure you that the Met is doing everything it can to make the streets of London safer for everyone.”

Mr Mabwa was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday 29 November and also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

He was previously found guilty of kidnap, false imprisonment and committing an offence with intent to comment a sexual offence.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in