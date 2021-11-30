Man jailed after kidnapping woman by posing as London taxi driver

A man who posed as a taxi driver before a kidnapping a young woman in central London and attempting to sexually assault her has been jailed.

On 8 May 2017, Isaac Mabwa, 33, was driving a hire car when he came across the woman walking on Euston Road, central London in the early hours of the morning and offered her a lift home. The victim believed he was driving a taxi or minicab and got in the car.

The 25-year-old quickly realised something was wrong when Mr Mabwa drove the opposite direction from her home.

Over the next 90 minutes, she attempted to flee the car several times but the driver stopped her from doing so. The victim then messaged her boyfriend and a friend with her location.

Once Mr Mabwa stopped the car in an unlit carpark, the young woman began screaming and was heard by passers-by.

A short while later, Mr Mabwa was detained by officers and subsequently charged in April 2020 after a lengthy investigation.

Detective Constable Natalie Witt, who worked on the investigation, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the young woman involved who was targeted while walking home from a night out.

“Her bravery and support for the investigation means Isaac Mabwa is no longer a risk to other women, and while today is not a day to celebrate, I hope the sentence allows her some closure.

“I recognise that details of this awful crime will cause fear among the community, particularly women, and I would like to reassure you that the Met is doing everything it can to make the streets of London safer for everyone.”

Mr Mabwa was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday 29 November and also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

He was previously found guilty of kidnap, false imprisonment and committing an offence with intent to comment a sexual offence.