30 homes saved as firefighters tackle west London blaze

Dozens of firefighters saved about 30 homes when they tackled a blaze involving trees, hedgerows, shrubs and decking in west London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the blaze on Hereford Road in Feltham on Sunday at 4.35pm.

About 60 residents were evacuated from their homes due to the amount of smoke.

Station Commander Tamer Ozdemir said: “Firefighters have worked incredibly hard in hot, arduous conditions to stop the blaze spreading to nearby properties.

“Their hard work has saved approximately 30 homes in Hereford Road.”

A drone team helped crews identify further hot spots in the surrounding woodland.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Avni Dudhia, 32, said: “For around 40 minutes at least it was just flames and a lot of thick dark smoke.

“Our house is probably around 600 to 700 metres from the fire.

“It was definitely scary as you could see how quickly the fire was spreading across the trees to the right, so much smoke too.”