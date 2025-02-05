Two dogs killed and two homes destroyed in separate e-bike and e-scooter fires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two dogs were killed and two homes were destroyed in separate fires involving an e-bike and an e-scooter just hours apart.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a charging e-scooter burst into flames at a house on Barlow Road, West Hampsted, at 10.30am on Monday.

The fire quickly spread and around 60 firefighters were dispatched to put it out.

It cannot be underestimated the level of destruction each of these fires have caused, with both homes completely damaged by fire and smoke Richard Field, London Fire Brigade

No people were hurt but a dog was found dead inside the home.

At 2.35am on Tuesday, the battery pack on a converted e-bike ignited inside a house on Bridlepath Way, Feltham.

Four people left the property, two of whom were taken to hospital.

Two trapped dogs were rescued by firefighters, but a third dog died in the blaze.

Both of these fires were caused by catastrophic battery failures Richard Field, London Fire Brigade

LFB deputy assistant commissioner for prevention and protection Richard Field said: “It cannot be underestimated the level of destruction each of these fires have caused, with both homes completely damaged by fire and smoke.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no people have been seriously hurt but a dog was sadly found dead at the scene of each fire.

“Both of these fires were caused by catastrophic battery failures.

“When these batteries fail, they can cause ferocious fires, and the consequences can be devastating.

“From our investigations, we know many of the fires we’ve attended have involved second-hand vehicles or a bike that has been modified using parts bought online.

“We understand that people are trying to save money, but if you spot a deal that looks too be good to be true, it probably is.”

LFB recorded 142 e-bike fires and 29 e-scooter fires last year.

Since the start of 2023, three people have died and more than 100 have been injured in fires caused by e-bike battery failures in London.