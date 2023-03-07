Jump to content

Child dies after blaze in east London flat, firefighters say

A three-roomed flat on the second floor of a building in Stern Close, Barking, has been ‘destroyed’ by flames, London Fire Brigade said.

Ellie Ng
Tuesday 07 March 2023 14:52
A child has died in a flat fire in Barking, east London (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

A child has died after a flat fire in Barking, east London, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

According to the LFB, a three-roomed flat on the second floor of a building in Stern Close, Barking, was “destroyed” by flames.

Two adults and two children left the flat before firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital, while another man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

A child was pronounced dead at the scene, the LFB said.

The brigade was called at 3.25am, and six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Barking, East Ham and surrounding fire stations attended.

The incident was over for firefighters by 5.18am.

The LFB and Metropolitan Police Service are investigating the cause of the fire, the brigade said.

