More than 100 people forced to leave as block of flats on fire

Forty engines are dealing with the fire on Freshwater Road in Dagenham, said London Fire Brigade.

Rachel Vickers-Price
Monday 26 August 2024 05:25
London Fire Brigade at the scene at Freshwater Road in Dagenham, East London (LFB/PA)
London Fire Brigade at the scene at Freshwater Road in Dagenham, East London (LFB/PA)

Forty fire engines and around 225 firefighters are battling a blaze at a block of flats on Freshwater Road in Dagenham, East London.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building, the BBC reports.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.44am on Monday with crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

The brigade said parts of the scaffolding surrounding the building, as well as the ground floor and the roof, were alight.

Station Commander Alan Bendell, who is at the scene of the fire, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke and we’re advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders are being used at the scene as aerial water towers to assist with tackling the fire from height.

“Freshwater Road is closed to traffic, so please avoid the area where possible.”

