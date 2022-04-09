Woman dies after house fire in north London
Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house Hillside Gardens at 4.43am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade said.
A woman has died following a house fire in north London.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house Hillside Gardens, Edgware, at 4.43am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
There they found the woman on the ground floor of the building.
However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 20 firefighters and three fire engines from Mill Hill, Stanmore, and Harrow fire stations fought the fire.
They were able to bring the fire under control less than an hour later, at 5.41am.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police and the LFB.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.