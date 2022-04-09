Woman dies after house fire in north London

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house Hillside Gardens at 4.43am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade said.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 09 April 2022 22:13
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

A woman has died following a house fire in north London.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house Hillside Gardens, Edgware, at 4.43am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

There they found the woman on the ground floor of the building.

However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 20 firefighters and three fire engines from Mill Hill, Stanmore, and Harrow fire stations fought the fire.

Recommended

They were able to bring the fire under control less than an hour later, at 5.41am.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police and the LFB.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in